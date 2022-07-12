Cameroon Will Not Be An Easy Foe –Falcons Defender, Ogbonna

Super Falcons defender Glory Ogbonna says the team is expecting a difficult test against Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The title holders will take on the Indomitable Lioness in their quarter-final fixture at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

The encounter is billed for the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

“They are a very good side and champions of the Africa Women football in their own right,”Ogbonna told NAN.

The centre-back also stated that the team’s aim was not only to qualify for the World Cup, but also to retain the Africa Women trophy.

“We remain focused and committed to securing the World Cup ticket and also win the Women trophy, for a record 10th time.

“What we are doing is just taking each game at a time and at the same time, correcting every of our mistakes in the matches,” Ogbonna stated.

