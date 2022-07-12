Dani Alves Speaks On Barcelona Treatment Of Players

Departing 39-year-old veteran defender, Dani Alves has criticized Barcelona’s way of treating players that made history with the club.

According to the Brazilian, the Catalan giants do not take care of those players who have shown dedication and commitment to the club.

Alves, a legendary football figure, said he would have liked to be treated differently, but insisted he was happy to have returned to the club last season.

“The only thing I didn’t like was how my farewell was handled,” he told TrobalFootball.

Alves explained that on his second coming, he told the club he was no longer a youngster and would not accommodate any secrecy, adding, “I wanted things to be done straight, without hiding things.

“But this club has sinned in recent years. Barcelona doesn’t care about the people who made history at the club. As a Cule [Barcelona fan] I would like Barcelona to do things…