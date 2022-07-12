End ASUU Strike Now –Musa Tells FG

Super Eagles winger, Ahmed Musa on Tuesday queried how politicians feel when they travel abroad to visit their children in school while Nigerian students remain at home due to ASUU strike.

Musa via his official Twitter handle expressed his dissatisfaction with the way some politicians flaunt their children in school abroad without fixing the nation’s education to its proper standard.

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, on February 14, shut down all public universities, asking the FG to implement previous agreements that both parties hitherto entered into.

“To our political office holders whose children school abroad. How do you feel visiting your children abroad, taking pictures in their schools and posting it online while ASUU is on strike?

“Like seriously, how is it okay to you? You are running a system you don’t even believe in. Show me one oyibo leader whose…