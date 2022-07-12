I’m At Juventus To Win More Trophies

Juventus new signing, Angel Di Maria has stated that he joined the club to win more trophies.

The Argentina star made this known at his unveiling after sealing a move from Paris Saint German (PSG).

Di Maria was presented to the local media and said: “Hello everyone, I’m really happy to be able to wear this shirt. It’s really fantastic to be able to join this great club, they all welcomed me with enthusiasm.

“I’m the same as always: the electric one, that who always wants to win and who doesn’t like to lose, this is the Di Maria who comes to Juve. I think that’s why I was caught: now it will be important to work and I have already said it many times, in football things change very quickly.

“I had the idea of returning to Argentina but things change, I’m very calm and I’ll try to do my best at Juve.”

He also said: “An important team like Juve, if you persist for 40 days, then it becomes…