It’s Sad Losing Mane To Bayern Munich

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, has disclosed that the team is yet to come to terms with the departure of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

Recall that Mane joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool for a €32 million fee on July 1.

The Senegal international signed a three-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Read Also: End ASUU Strike Now –Musa Tells FG

Speaking to Athletic, Henderson admitted that it was difficult for Liverpool to lose Mane this summer.

said: “It was always going to be difficult losing Sadio because he’s world-class — one of the best forwards in the world. We were sad to see him leave, but we wish him all the best.”

He added, “For us, you look at the forward line and it’s still very strong. We have brought new players in, but we also have world-class players who performed last season.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,…