Iwobi Gets Warm Welcome In USA As Everton Arrive For Preseason

Premier League club Everton’s USA Twitter handle, Everton In The USA has warmly welcomed Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, to Washington DC in the United States of America, Completesports.com reports.

The Everton squad, alongside Manager Frank Lampard, are in the United States for a pre- season tour.

The Toffees are set to take on Arsenal on the 16th of July at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland in the United States.

The Toffees will also head to Minneapolis too play Everton legend, Adrian Heath’s Minnesota United at their home stadium Allianz Field on the 20th of July.

Everton In The USA Twitter handle retweeted and warmly replied Iwobi’s shoutout which the Super Eagles winger tweeted excitedly as he arrived Washington DC with teammates on Tuesday night.

“Washington Wassup!,” Iwobi tweeted.

Everton In The USA replied: “The Super (Eagle) has landed.”

Iwobi scored three goals and…