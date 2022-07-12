Johnson Speaks On Kante’s Move To Join Arsenal

Former Chelsea star, Glenn Johnson, has revealed that N’Golo Kante will never consider any move to join Arsenal.

Recall that the former Leicester City star has just one year left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge and there are reports the Blues could decide to cash in this summer.

However, Johnson in a chat with BettingOdds.com insisted that the France international will love to remain at Chelsea.

“Any team would want N’Golo Kante,” Johnson told BettingOdds.com.

“We all know what he does and what he’s going to do because he delivers every time he plays.

“I can’t see Chelsea letting him go to Arsenal, to be honest. Arsenal is nowhere near a threat to Chelsea, so I can’t see N’Golo wanting to go there just yet.

“He’s got plenty more in the tank.”

