Lloris Influenced My Decision To Join Spurs –Lenglet

New Tottenham signing Clement Lenglet has revealed that Hugo Lloris played a key role in his move to join the London club.

Lenglet has joined Spurs on a season-long loan from Barcelona and Spurs stopper Lloris played a helping hand in the transfer.

The pair are France teammates.

And Lenglet is relishing the challenge ahead, telling Spurs TV: “When you speak to a player who plays in the Premier League, they say it is a beautiful league where you fight every week and it’s very hard to win.

“I’m very happy to be here, to be in this city, at this club. I speak with friends, with my family, to take my decision. And all the words were very, very good speaking about the club.”

As for Lloris’ involvement in bringing him to the club, Lenglet added: “Hugo is a Tottenham legend. I spoke a lot with Hugo to know about the city and everything to ensure I am good with my family in…