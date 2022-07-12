Payne Sisters Delighted To Make History With Super Falcons At WAFCON 2022

Payne sisters, Toni and Nicole are thrilled to make history in Nigeria’s 4-0 victory against the Swallows of Burundi on Sunday night, reports Completesports.com.

The duo started the Group C encounter at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Rabat.

That makes Toni and Nicole the first siblings to start for the Super Falcons in tournament history.



The pair, who were born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, United States of America represented the country at youth level but later switched international allegiance.

Toni, who plays for Spanish club, Sevilla has played every minutes of Super Falcons’ three games in Morocco.

She played in central midfield in the first game against South Africa, left-back in the win versus Botswana and was deployed as a right-back on Sunday.

Nicole started her first game at WAFCON 2022…