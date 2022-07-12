Retaining Maguire As Man United Captain Big Mistake

Liverpool legend Danny Murphy has labeled Erik Ten Hag’s decision to retain Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain a mistake.

Maguire came in for criticism over the last season for his inconsistent performances for both club and country.

While some have called on Ten Hag to name a new captain, the former Ajax coach has insisted that the 29-year-old will retain his status for the new campaign.

Speaking to the press during United’s pre-season trip to Thailand, Ten Hag said: “Harry Maguire is the captain.

“Of course I have to get to know all of the players and that takes time, but he is an established captain.

“Over the years he has achieved a lot of success and so I have no doubts about this issue.”

While a decision has now been made, Murphy believes that Ten Hag may live to regret his choice.

Speaking on White and Jordan, Murphy said: “He thinks that’s the right thing to do,…