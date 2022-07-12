Rivers United Defender Duru Relishes 2 NPFL Titles In 4 Seasons

Rivers United left-wing-back, Ebube Duru, says that winning two NPFL titles within a space of four seasons at his young age signifies a brighter career future, Completesports.com reports.

Duru who will turn 23 on July 31,

was part of Lobi Stars that were crowned Nigerian Champions in 2018 and went on to reach the CAF Champions League group stage.

With the Nigerian top flight set to come to a fitting end this weekend, Duru and his Rivers United teammates will welcome Gombe United in a dead rubber matchday 38 fixture, the Pride of Rivers having already been confirmed the runaway winners after the conclusion of matchday 35 games.

And the one-cap Super Eagles defender told Completesports.com in an exclusive interview that he was delighted to lay his hands on the domestic league top prize a second time in four seasons, stressing that it’s a pointer to the fact that his career is headed for the skies.

“I’m extremely…