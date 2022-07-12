Super Falcons Have Rediscovered Goal Scoring Form –Dosu

Former Nigeria Goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph believes the Super Falcons have rediscovered their goal scoring form after defeating Burundi in the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Falcons sealed their place in the last eight following a 4-0 thrashing of Burundi at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Sunday night in their final group game.

Rasheedat Ajibade calmly converted a penalty on 25 minutes after she was brought down to give the Falcons the lead. Peace Efih made it 2-0 for the Nigerian side on 28 minutes, while Uchenna Kanu made it three from close range a minute later.

Kanu struck the fourth goal a minute later but the referee ruled it out for offside. But she was unstoppable on 46th minute to make it 4-0 for Nigeria and a brace for herself.

Reacting to the team’s victory, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that the team are back to their best form at the competition.

