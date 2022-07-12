WAFCON 2002: Veteran Ebi Looks Forward To Super Falcons

Super Falcons captain and FC Minsk defender, Onome Ebi, is looking forward to Nigeria’s Quarter-final game against Cameroon at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON), Completesports.com reports..

The Super Falcons are set to take on the Indomitable Lionesses on Thursday July 14 at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Nigerian girls defeated the Swallows of Burundi 4-0 in the previous encounter, with Rasheedat Ajibade and Peace Efih scoring one goal apiece whle Uchenna Kanu netted a brace.

A confident Ebi tweeted on her personal Twitter handle ahead of the Quarter-final fixture.

“We’ve crossed the first stage of the competition,we keep growing stronger and looking forward to more improve performance and aiming for our goal,” Ebi’s Tweet reads.

Veteran Ebi has made over a century of appearances for the Super Falcons in her near two decade run, scoring two goals. She is…