AFN Officials, Journalists, Others May Miss Trip To Oregon Over U.S. Embassy’s Visa Refusal

The long awaited Oregon 2022 World Athletics Championship will begin in Eugene, United State on Friday but some Nigerian coaches and accredited journalists may not be part of the event due to their inability to secure visa at the American embassy in Lagos and Abuja.

The Oregon 2022 World Championship will run from July 15 to 24.

It was learnt on Wednesday that some Nigerian coaches, accompanying officials from the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) and Sports Ministry as well as four of the five journalists accredited journalists by World Athletics to cover the championships had not be given visa to enable them travel to the United States

Some of the affected people were said to have met the necessary requirements, including paying their visa fees of $160 since April.

“Some of us made payment for visa fees far back in April, only to be given appointment date for March 2024,” one of the affected officials lamented on Wednesday.

“I don’t know why the U.S. embassy in…