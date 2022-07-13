Cameroon Will Be Tough But Super Falcons Will Triumph –Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu believes the Super Falcons will conquer their Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon in Thursday’s quarter final clash of the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The team book a ticket to face Cameroon after thrashing Burundi 4-0 in the last group C game on Sunday, to finish second behind leaders, South Africa.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Nwosu stated that the game against the Indomitable Lions will be tough but that Nigeria will be victorious at the end.

“I expect a very fierce encounter against the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon because of the rivalry between the two teams at the tournament.

“However, I am optimistic that the Super Falcons will eventually claim victory considering the fact that they must have learnt their lessons against South Africa.

“At this stage, the players must be focused and take every goal scoring chances…