Chelsea Turn To Gnabry, Leao After Missing Out On Raphinha

Premier League giants Chelsea have have shifted focus on both Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao as alternatives to Leeds forward Raphinha – who now looks set to join Barcelona, Standard Sport reports.

Gnabry and Leao are targets as Chelsea reassess their next move in attack after Raphinha rejected a £55million approach.

Both players are in contract talks with their clubs and fears remain that their agents could be leveraging the Blues’ desire to add a forward

Serie A champions Milan do not want to sell Leao and are focused on tying him down to a new contract, which would see his £127m release clause be increased, while the potential involvement of several agents would make any deal complicated.

Chelsea, who are working hard at identifying new attacking targets by assessing market contacts, have been offered both Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar but offers for either are not currently expected.

Interest in…