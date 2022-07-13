Despite 4-0 Win Over Liverpool, Man United Can’t Compete With Man City, Others

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has revealed that the Red Devils still has long way to go to be able to compete with Man City, Liverpool, and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Keane, who is known for his tempered enthusiasm, was not getting carried away after United thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in Bangkok in a preseason friendly.

The Red Devils were impressive in the first game under new coach Erik ten Hag.

Keane told Sky Bet: “Where do you want to start?

“The manager will no doubt be given money to spend, the recruits, four or five experienced players have left the club but I think that was a good thing.

“But I still don’t see United competing with Liverpool and Man City, not just yet.”

