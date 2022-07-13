Koulibaly To Chelsea Almost A Done Deal’

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti has informed his players that Teranga Lions of Senegal skipper Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea is ‘almost’ a done deal.

Koulibaly, 30, is set to move to Stamford Bridge with several sources claiming that the two clubs are expected to finalise an agreement today.

And according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Spalletti informed Napoli players on Tuesday that ‘Koulibaly is almost gone’ openly admitting that the defender will leave the club in the summer.

Koulibaly has rejected a contract extension offer from the club. Therefore, Napoli need to sell their star defender this summer, given that he only has a year left in his contract at the Stadio Maradona.

Koulibaly has played 317 games during his eight-year spell at the club. He has won one Coppa Italia and one Italian Supercup during his time under the Vesuvius.

This past January, he captained…