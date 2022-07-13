Leeds United Open Talks With Mata

Premier League club Leeds United have made a move for free agent Juan Mata, according to reports.

The talented midfielder was released by Manchester United at the end of last season.

The veteran Spaniard came off contract at United last month

Mata has been linked with a return to Spain, where Sevilla and Real Betis are among LaLiga clubs keen.

However, Spanish publication, AS stated that Leeds United have made contact and opened talks with the midfielder.

Mata’s final contract with United was worth €6m-a-year.

The player made his name during a successful stint at Chelsea winning the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

