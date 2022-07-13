OFFICIAL: Sterling Joins Chelsea On Five-Year Contract

Chelsea have announced the signing of Raheem Sterling who joined on a five-year deal from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Blues made the announcement on their website on Wednesday.

Recall Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus also joined another London club Arsenal from City.

The statement read: “England star Raheem Sterling has joined Chelsea from Manchester City on a five-year contract.

“The Londoner has been one of City’s key performers over the past seven seasons, hitting double figures for each of those campaigns and claiming nine major honours, including four Premier League titles.

“A direct dribbler who thrives in any position across the front three or just behind a central striker, the 27-year-old utilises a perfect combination of skill, speed and timing to torment defenders, whether with the ball at his feet or with his consistently productive runs in behind.

“The England international’s offensive attributes have posted impressive numbers in recent…