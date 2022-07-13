Ojo Set To Join Cardiff City On Three-Year Deal

Former Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is set to re-join English Championship club Cardiff as they continue their major summer overhaul, Daily Mail reports.

Ojo has undergone a medical and is set to sign a three-year deal, becoming Cardiff’s 11th signing for manager Steve Morison.

The 25 year-old will join on a free after leaving Liverpool this summer at the end of his contract.

And Cardiff have held off interest from Championship rivals QPR to bring Ojo back to the Welsh capital.

Ojo enjoyed a successful loan spell at Cardiff during the 2020/21 season, making 42 appearances and scoring five times and creating seven goals.

That was one of a number of temporary spells he had while at Liverpool who he made 13 appearances for in total after joining the Anfield club aged 14 from MK Dons.

Ojo joined MK Dons’ academy when he was 10 years old. By the age of 13, he had played for the Dons’ U18 side and was training with the first team squad.

