Osimhen Joins Napoli Teammates For Pre-Season Training

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has joined his teammates in Serie A club,Napoli for the pre- season .

The Partenopei started preparations ahead of the forthcoming season at the Dimaro Folgarida camp last weekend.

The 23-year-old joined the fray amidst the rumours linking him to various club sides like Arsenal, Manchester United, Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

With the Naples club setting his release clause at over €100m.

Napoli Tweeted Osimhen’s arrival on their Twitter handle.

“Victor e arrivato a #Dimaro 22,”the Tweet reads.

The Tweet can be translated to Victor has arrived Dimaro.

Osimhen was at Bundesliga club Wolfsburg between 2017 and 2019 .

He joined French Ligue 1 team,Lille in 2019 before joining Napoli a year later.

Osimhen scored 14 goals and registered two assists in 27 games in the Serie A last season.

He scored 18 goals from 32 appearances in all competitions.

He has scored 15 goals in 22 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Napoli finished…