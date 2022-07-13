Roma’s Lack Of Transfer Activity Frustrating –Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho says he’s unhappy with the team’s lack of activity in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho finished the 2021/2022 season with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord to win the maiden Europa Conference League final in May.

The Portuguese was hoping to build on the success, by bolstering his squad ahead of next season.

Roma have brought in just three players so far, but only defender Zeki Çelik, who arrived from Lille, involved the payment of a transfer fee.

Both midfielder Nemanja Matic and goalkeeper Mile Svilar joined as free agents.

However, several first team players have departed, including Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alessandro Florenzi, Robin Olsen and Cengiz Under.

While visiting Trajan’s Markets for the Phygital Sustainability Expo, where his daughter Matilde presented a sustainable jewellery collection, Mourinho couldn’t help but give the Italian media a quote about transfers.

“You can see from the…