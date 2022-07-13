Salzburg Rule Tijani Out Of Season With Injury

Former Golden Eaglets star Samson Tijani has been ruled out of next season, after suffering a serious injury while featuring in a pre-season friendly for his Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The Bundesliga club confirmed the sad news on their Twitter handle.

The friendly which was played on Saturday against Feyenoord, saw Tijani come on for Red Bull Salzburg in the 46th minute. Feyenoord won 2-1.

Salzburg wrote on Twitter:“Samson Tijani suffered a fractured fibula and tibia in yesterday’s friendly against Feyenoord, and will be out for the remainder of the season.

“We’re saddened to hear about the severity of his injury, and wish him a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon, Samson 💪❤️.”

Tijani began his career with Collins Edwin Sports Club before signing with Red Bull Salzburg on 17 July 2020.

A month later, on 14 August, Tijani was loaned out to Hartberg for the season. He made his competitive…