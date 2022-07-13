Super Falcons To Play USA In Friendlies September

Nine-time African champions Super Falcons of Nigeria will fly to the United States of America for a two-match tour against the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) in the month of September.

Both teams, presently competing in their respective continental tournaments, will clash at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas on 3rd September and then have a go at each other’s jugular once more at the Audi Field in Washington, D. C. on 6th September.

The USWNT is the most successful team in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, having won half (4) of all eight championships competed for so far. The Stars & Stripes were champions of the very first edition in China in 1991, and then won on home soil in 1999, in Canada in 2015 and in France three years ago. The team has also won four Olympic women’s football gold medals and eight CONCACAF titles.

The Super Falcons, billed to face Cameroon in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday…