WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Fired Up For Cameroon Clash – Ebi

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi says the Super Falcons are up for the challenge as they look forward to the quarter-final fixture against Cameroon at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

Thursday’s encounter will hold at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

A place in the semi-final will guarantee a spot at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Randy Waldrum’s side can boast of a superb record against the Indomitable Lioness in the competition.

Cameroon suffered a 6-0 spanking from the Falcons in the semi finals of the 1998 Women Africa Cup of Nations (which Nigeria hosted and which was the first edition) but things have improved a bit for the Lionesses since then. In the semi finals of the 2010 edition in South Africa, they were thumped 5-1 by the Falcons.

Both countries contested the Final matches of the 2014 and 2016 Women AFCON. In 2014 in Windhoek, Namibia, the Falcons ran away 2-0 winners to lift the trophy for the seventh time. In 2016 in…