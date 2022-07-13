Zambia Edge Senegal To Qualify For First Ever World Cup

The Copper Queens of Zambia have qualified for a first ever World Cup, after edging Senegal on penalties in Wednesday’s quarter-finals of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Zambians become the first African women’s team to book their place at next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

After 120 minutes of football ended 1-1, the game was forced into penalties with the Zambians coming out tops 4-3.

Senegal broke the deadlock in the 60th minute

thanks to an unmarked Nguenar Ndiaye.

In the 69th minute Zambia equalized as Avell Chitundu pounced on a mistake by Senegalese goalkeeper Tenning Sene when she failed to deal with a freekick.

With nine minutes left Zambia thought they had scored the winner following an own goal by a Senegalese player but it is ruled out for offside against Grace Chanda.

The game went into penalties with Zambia keeper Hazel Nali converting the winning spot kick to secure the World Cup ticket.

This would be Zambia’s second major…