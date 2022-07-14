Ajax Interested Super Eagles Defender Bassey

Dutch Eredivisie champions Ajax are interested in signing Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey this summer, talkSPORT reports.

Bassey who has impressed at Ibrox is also a target for several other Premier League sides.

The 22-year-old was Rangers’ Man of the Match in last season’s Europa League final defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, and has plenty of suitors.

A move to Netherlands to join Ajax could be the likely destination for Bassey, though.

Especially with the Dutch giants on the verge of selling Argentinian star Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag is looking to reunite with Martinez as part of his rebuild at Old Trafford having worked with him in the Dutch capital.

A deal has been agreed between the clubs, with the Red Devils set to fork out £46million for the 24-year-old.

It means Bassey could head to Netherlands and fill a similar role given he can play at both left-back and centre-back.

No bid has been made yet, although, previous reports…