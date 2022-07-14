Are South Americans The Best Soccer Players In The World?

South America is soccer crazy, just ask anybody you know from the continent, but there is a fierce rivalry between them and their European counterparts as to who is better. While club football might be years ahead across the water in Europe, South America consistently impresses on the global stage, producing superstar after superstar.

In this article, we’ll explore the history of soccer in South America, look at how both continents have performed in the World Cup, and compare the top talents produced by each. Whether you’re an avid soccer fan who follows every possible match or just somebody who wants information to go with the latest soccer odds, we’ve got you covered.

A Brief History of Soccer in South America

Soccer is deeply ingrained into the South American way of life. It’s the most popular sport on the continent and has been for decades. It continues to produce some of the best players in world football and has a rich history dating back to its beginnings in England,…