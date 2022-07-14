Cameroon 0-1 Nigeria : How Solid Super Falcons Rated

The Super Falcons posted a solid if not spectacular performance to book a place in the semi-final of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU provides an overview of each player’s performance in the encounter at the Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 7/10

Largely untested in the game. The Paris FC goalkeeper organised her defence well but could do well his ball distribution.

TONI PAYNE 7/10

Another solid showing from the versatile Sevilla star. Started at right-back and was later moved to left-back position.

ONOME EBI 7/10

Led her team with dexterity. Showed she can still compete at the highest level despite her age.

OSINACHI OHALE 7/10

Combined well with Onome Ebi at the heart of the defence. A good showing from the Alaves defender.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 7/10

Started her second game of the competition. Coped well in an accustomed left-back position.

HALIMAT AYINDE 8/10

The…