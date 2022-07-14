Does Gabriel Jesus Have What It Takes To Be Arsenal’s Main Man

At £45 million, Gabriel Jesus does not come cheap. The Brazilian is part of the squad which won four of the last five Premier League titles, and has played at least 40 games for Manchester City in each of the last five seasons. There’s no doubting his ability as a player, but doubts remain about whether Jesus can step up and be the main man in an attack.

He was brought to Manchester with the hope that City were buying a potential superstar. He perhaps hasn’t lived up to those expectations, but he’s certainly been a reliable performer since arriving at the club. Versatile and hark-working, Arsenal will have a good idea of what kind of player they’re picking up after Mikel Arteta’s stint as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at the Manchester club.

One of Arteta’s roles in training was to work with the club’s attackers, focusing on their movement and positioning to ensure they were able to effectively carry out Guardiola’s tactics. His work has been heralded by the likes of…