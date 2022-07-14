Eguavoen Reacts To Super Falcons’ 2023 World Cup Qualification

Former Super Eagles head coach Austin Eguavoen has congratulated the Super Falcons after they qualified for next year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

In Thursday’s quarter-finals in Casablanca, the Falcons edged Cameroon 1-0 to qualify for their ninth World Cup.

Rasheedat Ajibade netted what proved to be the winner after heading in a delightful cross from Ifeoma Onumonu in the 56th minute.

It is Randy Waldrum side’s third consecutive win and also third straight clean sheet at the ongoing tournament after recovering from the 2-1 defeat to South Africa.

And reacting to the win, Eguavoen described it as a difficult game.

“Congratulations to the Super Falcons on qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Eguavoen wrote on Twitter.

“A resounding victory against the Cameroonians in a tough Quarterfinal encounter. Nigerians celebrate you. Semis next, let’s get it done.”

Up next for the Falcons is a semi-final clash with hosts Morocco on…