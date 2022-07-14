Eto’o In Morocco To Show Support For Cameroon Against Super Falcons

Legendary Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o has arrived Morocco to drum support for his country’s women’s national team, ahead of their quarter-final clash with Super Falcons of Nigeria today (Thursday).

The Indomitable Lionesses will be hoping to secure a third World Cup ticket when they face the Falcons.

At their previous two appearances at the 2015 and 2019 editions, the Lionesses got to the round of 16.

For the Falcons, they will be eyeing a ninth appearance since making their debut at the maiden edition in 1991.

The Falcons recovered from a 2-1 loss to South Africa and recorded wins against debutants Botswana (2-0) and Burundi (4-0) in Group C to qualify for the quarter-finals.

And for the Cameroonians, they drew their two opening games against Zambia (0-0), Togo (1-1) before defeating Tunisia 2-0.

And looking ahead to the big clash in Casablanca, Eto’o expressed his delight to be in…