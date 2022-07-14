Exclusive: 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Will Beat Cameroon, Book World Cup Ticket -Rufai

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai believes the Super Falcons will overcome Cameroon and book a place at the Women’s FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerian side will take on the Indomitable Lioness in today’s quarter final clash at the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Rufai stated that the team has what it takes to overpower their Cameroonian counterpart for a place in the semi final.

“I have never doubted the ability of the Super Falcons despite the fact that the team lost its opening game 2-1 to South Africa.

“There is a lot at stake and I know the Super Falcons will give it their best to beat Cameroon and qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I expect a tough game but Nigeria will be victorious today.”

