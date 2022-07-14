Ezinne Abba Does Not Have Automatic Ticket To World Athletics Championships

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, has described as unfortunate Ezinne Abba’s outburst, blaming the Federation and the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare for her inability to make Team Nigeria’s list to the World Athletics Championships which start on Friday in Oregon, USA.

“It has always been my dream to compete for nigeria on the world stage. but, despite reaching the World standard, flying to nigeria alone, switching my allegiance from the US, and mentally/physically preparing myself after my first ever hamstring strain, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria has failed me. the negligence and egocentric actions of the minister and other admin have once again overcome the federation which negatively affects the athletes,” Abba, a sprinter, posted on her Istagram page after the AFN notified her that she won’t be competing for Team Nigeria at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

“Why am I being told 40 minutes before…