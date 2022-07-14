Falcons Pip Cameroon In WAFCON 2022 Quarter-finals

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for next year’s FIFA women’s World Cup after edging Cameroon 1-0 in Thursday’s quarter-finals in Casablanca.

Rasheedat Ajibade was the hero for the Falcons as her second half goal was enough to send the reigning champions to their ninth World Cup appearance.

They will now face hosts Morocco in the semi-final on Monday.

Also, they have joined Morocco and Zambia as the teams that have automatically qualified for next year’s FIFA women’s World Cup.

Ifeoma Onumonu had the first chance for Falcons in seven minutes but failed to direct Ngozi Okobi’s swung in set-piece towards goal.

In the 23rd minute Okobi sent in a dangerous corner which caused confusion in the Cameroonian box but the keeper eventually came out to claim the ball.

The Falcons continued to create opportunities and with five minutes left Halimotu Ayinde tried a long range effort which went off target.

Three minutes into the second half Rasheedat Ajibade tried a shot…