Falcons Ready To Conquer Cameroon –Monday

Super Falcons striker Gift Monday, has disclosed that the team is battle ready to conquer the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon in today’s quarter final clash in the ongoing 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Recall that Nigeria defeated Burundi 4-0 in their final group C game to book a date with their Cameroonian counterpart that finished second place in Group B.

Monday who has been nominated in two categories at the 2022 CAF Awards, the Interclub player of the year and the Young player of the year, wrote via his twitter handle that the Super Falcons is ready to overcome Cameroon.

“Ready to go again today!,”the Tweet reads.

Monday joined the Super Falcons in 2019 after featuring at the FIFA U-20 World Cup held in France in 2018 and captaining the Falconets to win the 2019 African games Women’s Football tournament in Morocco.

She also captained Bayelsa Queens on…