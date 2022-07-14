I’ve No Plans To Leave Chelsea

Reece James has debunked reports that he’s planning to leave the club this summer.

The England fullback is being followed by Real Madrid as he waits for Chelsea to open new contract talks.

James has a deal to 2025 though is among the lowest paid within the senior squad.

“To stay in Chelsea long-term, that’s something I want. I grew up as a Chelsea fan and I have made a name for myself here, in the club I have always supported,” says James to BBC Sport.

“I do not see why anything would change. I play for Chelsea now and I enjoy it.”

Personal life

In August 2020, James made a personal donation and posted a link on his social media accounts to a Crowdfunder site which was looking to boost Wigan’s funds; in a bid to save his former loan club. He wrote in the post ‘Come on let’s help @laticsofficial out’ in a bid to encourage others to follow.

In January 2021, Marcus Rashford praised James along…