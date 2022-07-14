Sterling Made The Right Decision To Join Chelsea –Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand, has applauded the decision Raheem Sterling to join Chelsea this summer from Manchester City.

The former Liverpool forward penned a five-year deal worth more than £ 300,000 a week as he returned to London to link up with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Read Also: 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Ready To Conquer Cameroon –Monday

Speaking on Vibe with Five, Ferdinand told Sterling that he made the right decision to join Man City from Liverpool a few years ago, hailing him for winning eleven trophies with Pep Guardiola’s side during his time at the Etihad.

“You know what, I thought I would just come on man because Raheem Sterling… just signed for Chelsea, just unveiled as a new player coming in,” Ferdinand said on Vibe with Five.

“You know what it does my head in when there’s a split opinion about him and I don’t understand it. The guys come from London, QPR went to Liverpool done really well as part of that forward line with Sturridge,…