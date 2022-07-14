Super Falcons’ Win Vs Indomitable Lionesses Of Cameroon Excites Dare 

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has congratulated Nigeria’s senior women national football team, the Super Falcons for picking a ticket to next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

The Falcons picked one of the four automatic World Cup tickets available at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament by defeating bitter rivals Cameroon 1-0 in the quarterfinals decided on Thursday.

Sports Minister Sunday Dare while celebrating the feat, urged the team to now go all out and ‘add the icing to the cake’ by winning the tournament for the 10th time.

Also Read – BREAKING: Super Falcons Pip Cameroon In WAFCON 2022 Quarter-finals, Qualify For 2023 Women’s World Cup

“You (Super Falcons) have never missed out of any FIFA Women’s World Cup finals. I celebrate you for keeping to your high standards by qualifying for next year’s event in Australia and New Zealand,” Dare said.

“This is heartwarming…