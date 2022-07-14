Villarreal Step Up Sadiq Chase

Villarreal have stepped up their interest in Almeria forward Umar Sadiq, reports Completesports.com.

Senegal striker, Boulaye Dia is pushing hard to join Serie A club, Salernitana on loan and the Yellow Submarine are keen to bring in Sadiq as his replacement.

“Villarreal are pushing to sign Umar Sadiq in case Dia will join Salernitana on loan with buy option. Unai Emery, keen on signing Sadiq,” transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted.

“Timing will be key as also other clubs are following Sadiq, Valencia and Real Sociedad included.”

Villarreal binitially pencilled down Sadiq as potential replacement for Arnaut Danjuma, who was recently close to joining Premier League club, West Ham United before the move broke down.

The 25-year-old has scored 38 goals in 76 league appearances for Almeria since his arrival from Serbian club, Partizan Belgrade in 2020.

