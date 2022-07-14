Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale says she and her teammates are aware of what is at stake, in today’s quarter-final clash with Cameroon at the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Falcons will take on Cameroon in the last eight of the WAFCON with the winner qualifying automatically for next year’s FIFA women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

On Wednesday, history was made as Zambia and Morocco will participate at the World Cup for the first time.

After a shaky start, the Falcons have recovered and will be looking to earn another qualification to the World Cup.

And speaking at Wednesday’s presser, Ohale stated that the reigning African champions know how important the game against Cameroon is.

“Going into the game against Cameroon it’s a serious game for us and we know what is at stake. The World Cup ticket is at stake and very important so we are going to approach the game with all seriousness.”

Ohale was named the Woman of the Match in the 4-0…