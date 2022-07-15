Ajibade Voted Woman Of The match In Super Falcons’ Win Vs Cameroon

Rasheedat Ajibade claimed the Woman of the Match prize as the Super Falcons sealed a place in the semi-final of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations following a 1-0 win against Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Ajibade scored the winning goal for the the defending champions in the 57th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The Atletico Madrid striker was set up for the winner by a beautiful cross from Ifeoma Onumonu.

Read Also: Live Blogging: Cameroon vs Nigeria – WAFCON 2022 Quarter-final Match

Ajibade has now scored three goals and provided two assists in four outings for the Super Falcons in Morocco.

She was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

The Super Falcons will take on hosts Morocco in the semi-final on Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.