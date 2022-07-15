CAF Awards: Oshoala, Waldrum, Gift Make Final Shortlist

Asisat Oshoala has made the final shortlist for the CAF Women’s Player of the Year for 2022, reports Completesports.com.

The Barcelona forward will battle nine other nominees for the individual prize.

Oshoala was ruled out from the ongoing 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco after sustaining an injury in Nigeria’s opening game against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

In the Young Player of the Year category, Rivers United forward Monday Gift made the final shortlist along with four other players.

Gift was also nominated for the Inter Club Player of the Year award.

She has made three substitute appearance for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2022.

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum is in the running for the Coach of the Year award, while Rivers United have been nominated for the Club of the Year award.

THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Player of the Year (Women)

· Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Internazionale Milano)

· Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Alvaldsnes)

· Doris Boaduwaa…