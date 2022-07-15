Don’t Hesitate To Sign For Man United –Sherwood Tells Eriksen

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has advised Christian Eriksen to take up the opportunity of playing for Manchester United.

In a chat with 888 Sport, Sherwood claims that signing players with similar values, backgrounds and with similar hard-working attitudes will help get the Red Devils back on track.

“He’s got a big decision to make. I think if Man United are there in your lifetime, you need to go there and explore it, especially at his age. I think he will be a major upgrade on what they’ve got in midfield areas. He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever worked with and one of the fittest boys ever.

Read Also: WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Not Better Than My Team –Cameroon Coach, Zabo

“Incredible character coming back from what he’s had to deal with and he still wants to play and Man United, no matter how bad the situation is at the moment is still one of the biggest stages in world football. I think it’s a no brainer and an absolutely great fit on a…