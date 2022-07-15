Former German international and Fredi Bobic, says the acquisition of Chidera Ejuke will improve Hertha Berlin.

On Wednesday Ejuke completed a loan move to Hertha Berlin from Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

Ejuke suspended his contact with CSKA Moscow for the 2022–23 season, having taken advantage of the FIFA ruling relating to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

And speaking on his move, the 24-year-old said he cannot wait to get started for Hertha Berlin.

“I’m looking forward to playing for Hertha, to the Bundesliga and this special challenge. I want to do my bit in helping the club achieve its goals,”

And Bobic, a member of the German side that won the 1996 European Championship and current Hertha Berlin Sporting Director, said on herthabsc.com: “Chidera has proved himself in several European leagues already, and brings good skills alongside speed and versatility. We’re sure…