Eriksen’s Experience, Leadership Will Help Man United –Murtough

Man United’s Football Director, John Murtough believes the signing of Christian Eriksen will add more value and experience to the team ahead of the new season.

Recall that Eriksen put pen to paper with Man United that will see him remain at Old Trafford until 2025.

Murtough told the club’s official website: “Christian has been one of the best-attacking midfielders in Europe throughout his career.

“It is no surprise that he had so many options this summer, so we are really happy that he was convinced that this is the right club for him.

“In addition to his outstanding technique, Christian will add valuable experience and leadership skills to the squad, and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits of these qualities on the pitch this coming season and beyond.”

Style of play

Described as a “classic number ten” in the media, Eriksen’s favoured position is in a free role in the centre…