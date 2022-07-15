Exclusive: 2022 WAFCON: Babangida Tips Super Falcons For Title

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida has tipped the Super Falcons as favourite to win the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Recall that the Nigerian side fought brilliantly to edge their Cameroonian counterpart 1-0 in the quarter final on Thursday to book a place in the semi final and also a ticket to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Rashidat Ajibade netted the match winner in the 56th minute via a brilliant header.

Reacting to the victory, the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist told Completesports.com that the Super Falcons have improved totally after losing their opening match against South Africa.

He also pointed that the team is good enough to retain their African crown in Morocco.

“This is a brilliant display from the Super Falcons against a well determined Cameroonian side that also wants to qualify for the World Cup.

“This very performance has place the team in a better position to clinch the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title again. It will…