FIFA Congratulates Super Falcons After Securing 2023 World Cup Ticket

World football governing body, FIFA, has sent congratulatory message to the Super Falcons for qualifying for their ninth consecutive women’s World Cup.

The Falcons pipped the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon 1-0 in Thursday’s quarter-final in Casablanca.

Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade scored the only goal after heading in Ifeoma Onumonu’s delightful cross.

They will now face hosts Morocco in the semi-final on Monday.

FIFA wrote on Twitter:”Nine in a row. 🔥

You absolutely love to see it. 🇳🇬 .

“Congratulations, @NGSuper_Falcons!“

Also on Thursday, Banyana Banyana of South Africa picked a second World Cup ticket following their 1-0 win against Tunisia.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.