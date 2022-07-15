‘I Want To Have Some Great Moments’- Ejuke Reveals Mission At Hertha Berlin

Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke is looking forward to a great time at Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin, reports Completesports.com.

Ejuke will spend the 2022/23 campaign at the capital club after arriving on loan from Russian Premier League club, CSKA Moscow this week.

The players has already set his target and is keen to make his stay at the club a successful one.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m excited! I spoke to my agents and we researched the club once we knew they were interested,” Ejuke told the club’s official website.

“Once I had more information and a clear plan, I quickly knew I wanted to come here – and I have.

“I can’t wait to meet the lads and the staff. I know that last season didn’t go to plan, but we’re all here together now to start a new campaign – and I want to

have some great moments with the team.”

By Adeboye Amosu

